CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Daniel Gazdag scored his 19th goal and the Philadelphia Union remained unbeaten at home this season with a 5-1 win over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Joao Moutinho’s own goal put Philadelphia ahead in the 39th minute and Mikael Uhre doubled the lead in the 43rd off a through pass from Gazdag, who converted a penalty kick in the 55th minute.

Alejandro Bedoya scored in the 63rd minute and Jack Elliott in the 87th for Philadelphia (18-4-9), which has 11 wins and five draws at home.

Andres Perea scored in the 75th for Orlando (12-11-6).

Both teams play Atlanta next. Orlando hosts United on Wednesday and Philadelphia plays at Atlanta on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.