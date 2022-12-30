WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Gerrale Gates’ 23 points helped Holy Cross defeat Bucknell 60-58 on Friday in a Patriot League opener.

Will Batchelder’s bucket with 1:26 to go gave Holy Cross a 59-57 lead. A 3-point try by Bucknell was off the mark as time ran out.

Gates had 14 rebounds for the Crusaders (4-10). Bo Montgomery scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Batchelder scored eight points.

The Bison (7-7) were led by Alex Timmerman, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Xander Rice added 10 points for Bucknell. Andre Screen had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.