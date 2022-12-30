WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Gerrale Gates’ 23 points helped Holy Cross defeat Bucknell 60-58 on Friday in a Patriot League opener.

Will Batchelder’s bucket with 1:26 to go gave Holy Cross a 59-57 lead. A 3-point try by Bucknell was off the mark as time ran out.

Gates had 14 rebounds for the Crusaders (4-10). Bo Montgomery scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Batchelder scored eight points.

The Bison (7-7) were led by Alex Timmerman, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Xander Rice added 10 points for Bucknell. Andre Screen had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

