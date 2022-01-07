Gates leads Holy Cross over Lafayette 79-74

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Gerrale Gates had 27 points plus 14 rebounds as Holy Cross broke its eight-game losing streak, edging past Lafayette 79-74 on Friday night.

Bo Montgomery added 21 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders.

Judson Martindale had 10 points for Holy Cross (3-12, 1-2 Patriot League).

Tyrone Perry had 18 points for the Leopards (3-9, 0-1). Neal Quinn added 16 points and eight rebounds. Leo O’Boyle had 11 points.

