Garrison leads Furman over East Tennessee State 78-69

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Conley Garrison had a season-high 23 points as Furman got past East Tennessee State 78-69 in Southern Conference action on Wednesday night.

Garrison shot 8 for 10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Paladins (12-6, 4-1), who have won six straight at home. Mike Bothwell had 15 points and six assists. Marcus Foster added 14 points, while Jalen Slawson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Ty Brewer had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Buccaneers (10-8, 2-3). Mohab Yasser added 13 points and David Sloan scored 12.

