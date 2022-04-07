HOUSTON (AP)Defending champion Cristian Garin beat Jordan Thompson 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals in the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.

Garin ran his Houston winning streak to seven matches. The event returned this year after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Garin beat Casper Ruud to the 2019 final the last time the tournament was held.

In doubles, Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell edged Nicholas Monroe and Fernando Romboli 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

