Gardner, Shedrick lead Virginia to 68-52 win over Coppin St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Jayden Gardner had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia never trailed in its 68-52 win over Coppin State on Friday night.

Kihei Clark had 12 points, Igor Milicic Jr. scored 11 and Kadin Shedrick added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Virginia (2-2). Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, has 11 blocks this season.

The Cavaliers scored the first eight points before Kody Stattmann, Clark and Milicic each hit a 3-pointer to make it 19-4 midway through the first half. Coppin State (1-6) missed 11 of its first 12 field-goal attempts, shot just 26% in the first half and trailed by double digits for nearly 32 minutes.

Daniel Titus led the Eagles with 17 points and Sita Conteh scored 10 on combined 8-of-14 shooting. The rest of the Coppin State players shot 21% (8 of 38) from the field.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25