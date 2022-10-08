RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)The kickoff of Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference game between No. 14 North Carolina State and Florida State was delayed slightly because of a pregame problem with the Wolfpack’s stadium lights.

The game was set to kick off around 8:10 p.m. But as the sun went down, the stadium lights in Carter-Finley Stadium remained off with only ribbon and scoreboard lights offering any illumination of the dimly lit field. The school issued a delay announcement on its end-zone videoboard and asked fans to move out of the seating bowl for the concourse.

The school said the game wouldn’t start for 47 minutes once the lights come on, though that ultimately amounted to a delay of just a few minutes beyond the scheduled TV kickoff time.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25