Galaxy-United FC Preview

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney is anticipating a perfect standard of challenge ahead of an expected playoff run as his team prepares to face in-form Minnesota United.

The Galaxy have put a poor run behind them to go unbeaten in three straight MLS games. Minnesota sits six points behind them in the Western Conference with the Loons having won three of their last five matches.

Vanney, who was unsure if Javier Hernandez would be fit to return, takes his side to Minnesota knowing it will need to be at its best to beat a team which has lost just one of its last 13 fixtures.

“I like the fact that we have a difficult opponent,” Vanney said. “This is a team that is going to make the playoffs, I believe. It’s a team we may see somewhere down the road in a really important game, maybe there, maybe here, we don’t know. But it’s good to get this experience.

“I like our chances, I like the way our team is coming together. We’ll have the opportunity ideally to get some new faces out there to get them sort of into the mix and into the flow of the group and we’ll also have the opportunity to get some guys some minutes together who maybe are just starting to develop relationships on the field. So, this is a good opportunity for us.”

Minnesota coach Adrian Heath, meanwhile, is satisfied with how the Loons’ season is turning out.

“Difficult start. Obviously, nobody envisioned going 0-4. Certainly not me,” he said. “But the response since then has been excellent. So, keep it going. Keep the momentum going. Let’s keep thinking about why we are being successful. What’s getting us the results that we are. And, if we keep doing that, then we should put ourselves in a good position.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Robin Lod

Lod has involved in at least one goal in Minnesota United’s last five matches (four goals, two assists).

LA Galaxy – Kevin Cabral

Cabral scored for the Galaxy against Vancouver last time out. He had four shots in total, with three hitting the target.

KEY OPTA FACTS

The Galaxy have never lost to Minnesota United (W5 D2, including playoffs). The Galaxy are the only team Minnesota United has faced more than three times in MLS without recording a victory.

Minnesota United has lost just one of its last 13 matches (W7 D5) after opening the season with four straight losses. The Loons have conceded just 11 times in those 13 games, tied with Colorado (in 12 games) for the fewest goals allowed since May 12.

The Galaxy collected seven points from a three-match homestand (W2 D1) culminating with a 1-1 draw against Vancouver on Sunday. Los Angeles has collected a total of just 10 points from its last 13 matches on the road (W3 D1 L9), including going winless in the last three away matches (D1 L2).

The only Minnesota United player to contribute to a goal in more than five consecutive regular-season matches was Darwin Quintero (six straight) in July-August 2018.

The Galaxy have been cautioned an MLS-low 23 times this season and are averaging 1.28 cards per match, also lowest in MLS. Minnesota United has received just 25 yellow cards. Only three teams, including the Galaxy, have received fewer.