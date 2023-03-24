Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese wants his side to take the game to fellow strugglers LA Galaxy on Saturday, with both teams desperate for points after underwhelming starts to 2023.

The Timbers were thrashed 5-1 at Atlanta United last time out, their third successive defeat after an opening-weekend victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Portland are winless in their last four meetings with LA Galaxy (D1 L3), though Greg Vanney’s visitors are 12th in the Western Conference standings with two draws and one defeat so far this term.

While injuries have left the Galaxy – playoff semi-finalists last term – depleted, Savarese expects a tough game at Providence Park.

“We both come into this game not finding the right results. Each game has been very different for us,” he said.

“They’re an organized team, who maybe don’t have the roster they had last year. We know they still have a style of play which is very much their own.

“They’re always going to be competitive, and we expect them to be strong. Our plan is to make sure we put a competitive team on the field, and we’ll bring the game we want to bring.

“We’re playing at home – this is important. We need to bring the right energy and take the game to them.”

The Galaxy were denied a game-winning goal when Dejan Joveljic was penalized for handball in a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps last time out.

While coach Vanney is frustrated by their start to the campaign, he believes things can only get better.

“We’re going through our phase of a couple of big injuries, along with some guys that we’re still trying to get in the doors and get integrated into the group,” he said.

“So, the guys that are here, it’s a process of keep getting better every game and try to get points along the way. That was one of those opportunities, and next week will be another.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland Timbers – Nathan Fogaca

Fogaca is yet to score from a team-high eight shots worth 0.91 expected goals this season – also the highest tally recorded by a Timbers player in 2023. With Portland searching for points and possessing home advantage, they need their forwards to step up.

LA Galaxy – Dejan Joveljic

The Galaxy have completed an MLS-high 88.0 per cent of their passes this season, well ahead of the next closest team (Atlanta United – 85.5 percent). Joveljic has created a joint-high six chances for LA this term alongside Mark Delgado, and the forward’s creativity could be key to getting the pass-happy visitors on the scoresheet.

MATCH PREDICTION – PORTLAND TIMBERS WIN

The Timbers have three points from their first four games of the season (W1 D0 L3), the seventh time in club history they’ve had three or fewer points at this stage of an MLS campaign.

However, Portland have come back to make the playoffs in five of the previous six such seasons, reaching the MLS Cup Final in three of those years (2015, 2018, 2021).

The Galaxy, meanwhile, are winless through their first three matches of the season, but they have managed draws in each of their last two.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Portland Timbers 52.2 percent

LA Galaxy 22.3 percent

Draw25.5 percent