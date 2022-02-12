Gainey leads Brown past Cornell 81-80

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Jaylan Gainey had the game-winning dunk and his 16 points to led six Brown players in double figures as the Bears narrowly defeated Cornell 81-80 on Saturday.

Gainey’s follow-up dunk of a miss by Tamenang Choh put the Bears up 81-80 with 3 seconds remaining and Kino Lilly Jr. had a steal on the ensuing play to lock up the victory.

David Mitchell added 12 points for the Bears. Choh chipped in 11, Dan Friday scored 11 and Perry Cowan had 10. Choh also had 15 rebounds.

Chris Manon had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Big Red (13-8, 5-5 Ivy League). Kobe Dickson added 14 points. Jordan Jones had 13 points and five assists.

The Bears evened the season series against the Big Red. Cornell defeated Brown 74-72 on Jan. 30.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com