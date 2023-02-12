BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)TJ Gadsden’s 31 points led Canisius over Quinnipiac 85-65 on Sunday.

Gadsden also added five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (6-18, 4-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Henderson added 20 points while going 8 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Jacco Fritz finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and eight assists. The Golden Griffins broke a six-game losing streak.

Matt Balanc led the Bobcats (17-9, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Quinnipiac also got 10 points from Ike Nweke. In addition, Tymu Chenery finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.