Ga. Southern keeps Gardner-Webb at bay in 30-25 win

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Logan Wright ran for 178 yards and a touchdown and Georgia Southern held off Gardner-Webb for a 30-25 win Saturday in a season opener.

Wright’s 8-yard touchdown run with 6:32 left extended the Eagles’ lead to 30-18. Gardner-Webb then proceeded to march 75 yards in 11 plays and drew within 30-25 when Bailey Fisher threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Justin Franklin with 2:59 left.

Gardner-Webb then forced Georgia Southern into a three-and-out and forced a punt. The Bulldogs marched from their own 30-yard line to Georgia Southern’s 29 before the Eagles’ defense stiffened and came up with a back-to-back sacks of Fisher for seven and six yards. The six-yard loss came on fourth-and-17 and Georgia Southern took a knee for the final 13 seconds to end it.

The Eagles ran the ball 65 times and gained 365 yards on the ground.

Fisher threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25