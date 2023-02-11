EASTON, Pa. (AP)CJ Fulton scored 20 points and Kyle Jenkins added six in overtime as Lafayette took down Boston University 69-65 on Saturday.

Fulton added seven assists for the Leopards (9-18, 7-7 Patriot League). Leo O’Boyle was 5 of 9 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Jenkins finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Walter Whyte led the Terriers (12-15, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. His 12-foot runner in the key at the end of regulation tied the game and sent it to overtime. Jonas Harper added 12 points for Boston University. In addition, Anthony Morales had seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Fulton put up 13 points in the first half for Lafayette, who led 33-27 at halftime. Lafayette was outscored by six points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 57-57. Jenkins scored his six the overtime points while shooting 3 of 3 from the field.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Lafayette visits Loyola (MD) while Boston University visits Holy Cross.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.