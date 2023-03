All Times Eastern

Friday, March 31

MLB

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

FINAL FOUR At American Airlines Center Dallas South Carolina vs. Iowa, 9:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. LSU, 7 p.m.