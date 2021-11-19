Friday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears’ defense took a huge hit when coach Matt Nagy announced outside linebacker Khalil Mack would go on season-ending injured reserve due to a foot injury.

Mack will have surgery next week, but Nagy did not specify the nature of the foot injury. Mack’s season ends with six sacks.

Mack’s injury has been a problem since the Bears played Cleveland in Week 3, but he tried to play through it until going to the sidelines for the Oct. 31 game against San Francisco, and hasn’t returned.

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas receiver Amari Cooper has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss the Cowboys’ game Sunday at Kansas City.

The timing of the move raises questions about Cooper’s availability for the Thanksgiving game against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cooper is second to CeeDee Lamb in catches, yards and touchdowns. Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns.

The seventh-year pro’s absence comes in the second game back for receiver Michael Gallup, who missed seven games after straining a calf in the opener.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs will pay for ongoing medical treatment and other expenses for a young girl who was seriously injured when a vehicle she was in was struck by a car driven by former assistant coach Britt Reid.

The agreement between the Chiefs and the family of Ariel Young will provide her with ”world-class medical care and long-term financial stability,” according to a statement from the team’s legal representative and the family’s attorney, Tom Porto.

The agreement was reached after several months of discussions between the Chiefs, Ariel Young’s family and medical experts. Other details were not released.

Ariel, who was 5 at the time, suffered a traumatic brain injury on Feb. 4 when Britt Reid’s vehicle hit two stopped vehicles on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral appears set to wrap up his college career this season.

The 10th-ranked Rebels’ Heisman Trophy contender posted on social media that Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt will be his finale at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Corral, a junior, is projected as a potential early first-round NFL draft pick.

Corral penned a message ahead of what he called ”my final game at The Vaught.” He thanked coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and others.

Kiffin said multiple times this week that he expected it to be Corral’s final home game.

Corral has passed for 2,774 yards and 17 touchdowns against two interceptions. He has also rushed for 523 yards and 10 touchdowns.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The No. 8 Iowa women’s basketball team canceled a game against Drake on Sunday and won’t travel to the Cancun Challenge tournament because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program, the school announced.

The school’s news release didn’t specify whether the tests were athletes, staff or both, and also didn’t specify how many people had tested positive. A spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for details.

”We’re obviously disappointed but understand this is the right decision,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in the news release. ”Our team and staff have followed best practices. But unfortunately, a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive.”

It appears to be the first COVID-19 cancellation in college basketball this season. The Nov. 13 Southern California-California football game was postponed because of an outbreak for the Bears, and Drake football canceled a game in late October.

Iowa is off to a 4-0 start this season.

PRO BASKETBALL

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Mavericks are retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit in January.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to attend the Jan. 5 ceremony honoring the only player in league history to play 21 seasons with the same team. The ceremony will be held after the game.

The 43-year-old Nowitzki is the franchise leader in points, games, starts, minutes, rebounds, 3-pointers, free throws and blocks. The 14-time All-Star is the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history. Nowitzki is sixth on the all-time list with 31,560 points.

Nowitzki retired at 40 in 2019, eight years after leading Dallas to the only championship in franchise history. Jason Kidd, the point guard on that team, is now coach of the Mavericks.

Three other Dallas players have had their numbers retired, all of them guards in Brad Davis (10), Rolando Blackman (22) and Derek Harper (12).

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton’s season is over after surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee.

Cleveland’s leading scorer hurt his knee on Nov. 7 in a game against the New York Knicks. The Cavs didn’t provide an update until Friday, when they said Sexton underwent surgery on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The 22-year-old averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in Cleveland’s first 11 games.

His loss is a significant blow for the Cavs, who got off to a strong start but have been ravaged recently by injuries. Rookie forward Evan Mobley is expected to miss a month with an elbow sprain.

The Cavs were missing six regulars on Thursday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

HOCKEY

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Avalanche signed coach Jared Bednar to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season, the team said.

Bednar is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he guided the Avalanche to the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s top mark and their fourth straight postseason appearance. His team is off to a solid start this season despite key injuries to players like Nathan MacKinnon.

The 49-year-old Bednar has a 191-154-40 career mark in six seasons in charge of Colorado. He’s two wins away from matching Bob Hartley for most by a coach in Avalanche history. Michel Bergeron had 265 victories when the franchise was based in Quebec.

MONTREAL (AP) – Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadiens said the positive test was confirmed Friday morning, and that Bergevin is being monitored by the team’s’ medical staff.

Bergevin is the latest high-profile case of COVID-19 in the Canadiens’ organization.

Coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive during the 2020-21 playoffs. He missed the final four games of the Canadiens’ semifinal win over Vegas and the first two games of Montreal’s five-game loss to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup final.