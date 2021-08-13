Friday Sports in Brief

MLB

NEW YORK (AP)Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended Friday through Aug. 20 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. MLB and the union have agreed to several extensions.

NBA

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, an older brother of Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played for Milwaukee each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward played 57 games with three starts this past season and averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

The 29-year-old Antetokounmpo appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks’ run to the NBA title.

NHL

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Joe Thornton’s pursuit of the elusive Stanley Cup is bringing him to the Florida Panthers.

The 42-year-old Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Friday, making Florida his fourth franchise in a now 24-year NHL career. He has more points than any other active NHL player and is 14th all-time on that list with 1,529.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – The Anaheim Ducks signed center Mason McTavish, the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s NHL draft.

The Ducks also signed second-round pick Olen Zellweger and third-round pick Sasha Pastujov on Friday.

McTavish is an 18-year-old center who spent last season with Olten in Switzerland’s second division. He scored 42 points in 57 games with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes during the 2019-20 season.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Helio Castroneves earlier this year became the first foreign-born, four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Now he is one of 10 members who will be inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America next year.

The popular Brazilian will be joined by Jack Roush, Pete Brock, Dick LaHaie, Banjo Matthews, Denise McCluggage and Raymond Parks. Motorcycle innovators, Trey Vance and Byron Hines will go in as a single entry.

The final inductee in the class will be announced later this month.

