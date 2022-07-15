GOLF

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP)Cameron Smith of Australia shot an 8-under 64 in the second round of the British Open on Friday for his first lead in a major, and holds a two-shot lead over PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young heading into the weekend.

Rory McIlroy was lurking another shot behind.

Smith opened the round with three straight birdies. He had two more before an eagle on the par-5 14th when he swung a long-range putt from right to left, slightly down the hill and straight into the cup. Smith was at 13-under 131, the lowest 36-hole score in the Open at St. Andrews.

Smith is playing at his fifth British Open. His best finish was tied for 20th in 2019 at Portrush. His best results at the majors came at the Masters. He finished tied for second in 2020 and tied for third in 2022 at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods made an early and emotional departure with a second-round 75 to miss the cut.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit that has progressed through the courts for eight years without reaching a trial.

The settlement, announced May 10, was filed Friday with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, where Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero is expected to grant his approval.

If approved, $120,197,300 will be split among the players, $55.5 million will go the the players’ lawyers, up to $5.5 million will be the reimbursement costs of the suit, $450,000 will be for the costs of administering the settlement, $637,000 will go to incentive awards for the player representatives in the suit, $400,000 for a contingency fund and $2,315,000 for a payment under the California Private Attorney General Act.

As part of the settlement, MLB agreed to rescind any prohibitions against teams paying wages to minor league players outside of the season.

NFL

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) – Four-time Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito has retired after a turbulent 15-year NFL career.

Incognito announced the decision Friday at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Raiders. The 39-year-old played his final three seasons with the Raiders. He also had two stints with the Buffalo Bills and spent time with the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams.

While an outstanding lineman, Incognito pushed the boundaries of fair play and was fined numerous times for what was considered inappropriate play. He also was suspended by the Dolphins for misconduct against a teammate and some opponents alleged he made racial slurs.

WNBA

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) – A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner at her drug possession trial in Russia on Friday gave the court a U.S. doctor’s letter recommending she use medical cannabis to treat pain.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of transporting drugs.

In court last week, Griner pleaded guilty and acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent and said they were in her luggage because she packed hastily in her return to Russia to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team during the WNBA’s offseason.

TRACK AND FIELD

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Allyson Felix won her 19th and final medal in the world championships Friday night – a bronze she took after running the second leg of America’s 4×400-meters in the mixed relay that’s been touted as the last major race of the 36-year-old’s career.

Felix was entered only in the mixed relay after failing to qualify for the worlds in an individual race.

The 19th medal, the third bronze of her 10 trips to the championships, extends the record she already held. Adding to her 11 medals from the Olympics – a record for any American in track and field – she now has an even 30 from her sport’s two biggest events.

OLYMPICS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm – nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.

The International Olympic Committee announced the change Friday on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as ”the greatest athlete in the world.”

Thorpe, a Native American, returned to a ticker-tape parade in New York, but months later it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers, an infringement of the Olympic amateurism rules. He was stripped of his gold medals in what was described as the first major international sports scandal.

COURTS

HOUSTON (AP) – Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that their former star quarterback Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.

The terms of the settlements between each of the women and the Texans are confidential, said attorney Tony Buzbee.

While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.

In separate lawsuits, 24 women accused Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments while he played for the Texans. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. Last month, Buzbee announced 20 of those 24 lawsuits have been settled.

