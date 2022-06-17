GOLF

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP)Collin Morikawa showed signs of emerging from pedestrian play at just the right time at the U.S. Open, matching the low score of the championship with a 4-under 66 Friday for a share of the 36-hole lead with Joel Dahmen and a shot at a third straight year winning a major.

Defending champion Jon Rahm played with Morikawa at The Country Club and did his best to keep pace with an eagle and a series of big par putts that felt just as valuable. Rahm had a 67 and was one shot behind in a group that included Rory McIlroy, coming off a win at the Canadian Open.

Not to be overlooked was Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who chipped in from thick rough short of the par-5 14th green for an eagle that brought the Texan back into the mix with a 67. He was two shots behind.

MLB

SEATTLE (AP) – Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday.

Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since. Rendon first injured the wrist in mid-May.

Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad said Rendon has a subluxation in which the wrist tendon comes out of the groove where it is meant to sit.

NFL

A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the league did not announce the disciplinary move.

The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. Safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with second-year receiver Dyami Brown during practice without pads June 8.

– By AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – The NFL has suspended New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hilliard will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Giants’ active roster on Sept. 19, following the team’s game against Carolina.

NHL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The chairman of the Nashville Predators has agreed to sell the majority of his stake in the NHL team to former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

The Predators announced the agreement Friday. No details of the purchase price were disclosed for a franchise valued recently at $680 million by Sportico.

Haslam, whose brother Jimmy owns the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and the MLS’ Columbus Crew, will buy majority of Nashville chairman Herb Fritch’s share in what the Predators described as a ”multi-phased purchase transaction” that will make Haslam the team’s majority owner.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Longtime Davidson coach Bob McKillop is retiring, ending a run that included coaching NBA star Stephen Curry with the Wildcats and ranking among the Division I men’s basketball’s winningest active coaches.

McKillop announced his retirement Friday at a campus news conference, effective at the end of the month. His son, associate head coach and former Wildcats player Matt McKillop, will take over as coach after working on his father’s staff as an assistant since 2008.

The retirement announcement came shortly after athletic director Chris Clunie said Davidson would make Curry’s No. 30 the first number retired by the school after he earned his degree this year – 13 years after he left school early for the pros and one day after Curry won his fourth title with Golden State while being named NBA Finals MVP.

TENNIS

MADRID (AP) – Rafael Nadal will try to play at Wimbledon after going ”a week without limping” thanks to new treatment on his painful left foot, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said Friday.

”My intention is to play Wimbledon,” Nadal said on his home island of Mallorca. ”If things don’t go as I would like, then we will see what will happen. (But) I am happy. I have gone a week without limping.”

Nadal had said after winning his 14th French Open title almost two weeks ago that he was not sure if he could continue to play with the extreme foot pain. He was only able to finish Roland Garros after numbing his foot with painkilling shots, a method that the Spaniard said he would not like to repeat.

AUTO RACING

MONTREAL (AP) – Charles Leclerc received a 10-place grid penalty because Ferrari changed his engine ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

An engine failure knocked Leclerc out of last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix while leading and Ferrari has since deemed the engine ”beyond repair.” The FIA announced after Friday’s second practice that Leclerc had taken his third fresh power plant of the year and would be penalized at the start of Sunday’s race.

Yuki Tsonoda also received a 10-place grid penalty Friday when AlphaTauri gave the Japanese driver his fourth engine of the season.

WRESTLING

Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization.

McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said Friday, and named McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, as interim CEO and chairwoman.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that WWE was investigating an alleged $3 million payment from McMahon to a departing female employee following a consensual affair.

COURTS

DETROIT (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday rejected a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.

Attorneys for Nassar said he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing, based on vengeful remarks by a judge who called him a ”monster” who would ”wither” in prison like the wicked witch in ”The Wizard of Oz.”

”I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence.

The state Supreme Court said Nassar’s appeal was a ”close question” and that it had ”concerns” over the judge’s conduct. But the court also noted that Aquilina, despite her provocative comments, stuck to the sentencing agreement worked out by lawyers in the case.

