GOLF

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Will Zalatoris is leading the PGA Championship with great shots and a good draw.

The notorious Oklahoma wind died in the afternoon on Friday at Southern Hills. Zalatoris took advantage with five birdies for a 65 and a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile.

The conditions became so friendly that Bubba Watson shot a 63 to tie the PGA Championship record.

Justin Thomas caught the brunt of the wind for a 67. He’s three shots behind, and now the playing field is level for the final two rounds.

The weekend includes Tiger Woods. He rallied for a 69 to make the cut.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) – Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive first team, with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns joining him as the other guard.

Former Defensive Players of the Year Rudy Gobert of Utah and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee were also voted Friday to the first team along with Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Smart received 99 first-place votes and 198 points from the panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Bridges, the runner-up to Smart for the league’s top defensive award, got 95 first-team votes and three second-team votes for a total of 193 points.

TENNIS

PARIS (AP) – The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours say they will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.

The WTA and ATP announced their decisions a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27. The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at the Grand Slam grass-court tournament. Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports since the country began attacking Ukraine in February. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion.

The All England Club has said it followed advice from the British government, and noted an unwillingness ”to accept success or participation at Wimbledon being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime.”

NHL

DALLAS (AP) – Rick Bowness will not return as head coach of the Dallas Stars after nearly three seasons in which he led them to the Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this season.

While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to ”allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.”

General manager Jim Nill said assistant coaches John Stevens, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson also would not return.

Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades.

HORSE RACING

BALTIMORE (AP) – Canada-bred Interstatedaydream mounted a bold stretch run to hold off race favorite Adare Manor and win the $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Friday.

Starting from the ninth post, Interstatedaydream won for the third time in five career starts and has never finished out of the money.

Interstatedaydream, off at 6-1, paid $14.20, $6.40 and $5.00 in the Grade 2 race for 3-year-old fillies over a fast track at Pimlico. Adare Manor finished second in the 13-filly affair, with Radio Days taking the show spot.

The winning time of 1:48.73 over a 1[ miles was just off the Black-Eyed Susan record of 1:47.83 set by Silverbulletday in 1999.

SOCCER

CHICAGO (AP) – Gabriel Slonina, the 18-year-old Chicago Fire goalkeeper who’s viewed as a potential future standout, will remain with the American national team program and turn down an invitation to join Poland.

Slonina announced his decision Friday in a statement.

Slonina was listed on Poland’s 39-man roster, which was announced Tuesday by coach Czeslaw Michniewicz ahead of four Nations League matches next month.

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) – Borussia Dortmund is looking for a new coach after deciding not to continue with Marco Rose following what the Bundesliga club called an ”unsatisfactory” season.

Dortmund said in a statement on Friday that the decision was taken after an internal review with the coach the day before.

Dortmund finished second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and disappointed with early exits in the Champions League, Europa League and German Cup. The team never looked like challenging for the Bundesliga title, with even Bayern complaining that it would have preferred a more exciting race.

AUTO RACING

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) – Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA on Friday at his home grand prix, accusing race stewards of incompetence and saying one of the directors lacks the professionalism for the role.

The Spaniard was infuriated two weeks ago at the Miami Grand Prix after he was penalized late in the race while running in contention to score points. Alonso claimed Friday at the Spanish Grand Prix that his Alpine team submitted evidence to have his penalty overturned, but the stewards had already made their decision and were done working for the day.

Alonso was twice penalized in Miami, but Alpine protested the late punishment he was handed for leaving the track and gaining position. The team insists he gave back the time gained and had data to prove its claim.

OBITUARY

NEW YORK (AP) – Roger Angell, the celebrated baseball writer and reigning man of letters who during an unfaltering 70-plus years helped define The New Yorker’s urbane wit and style through his essays, humor pieces and editing, has died. He was 101.

Angell died Friday of heart failure, according to The New Yorker. Other details were not immediately available.

Angell, the son of founding New Yorker editor Katharine White and stepson of E.B. White, contributed hundreds of essays and stories to the magazine over a 70-year career.

He also edited such authors as John Updike and Garrison Keillor. Angell also was a past winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award, formerly the J. G. Taylor Spink Award, for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee died Friday. He was 59.

The school didn’t release a cause of death for the longtime college football coach.

New Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hired Magee in December, the fourth school where they have worked together.

Magee spent last season as Duke’s running backs coach. He was Rodriguez’s offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona and the tight ends coach at Mississippi, where the Gamecocks’ head coach was offensive coordinator in 2019.

