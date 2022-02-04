Friday Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

BEIJING (AP)China, which used its first Olympics to amplify its international aspirations, invited the world back Friday – sort of – for the pandemic era’s second Games, this time as an emboldened and more powerful nation whose government’s authoritarian turn provoked some countries’ leaders into staying home.

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open during a ceremony heavy on ice-blue tones and winter imagery, held in the same lattice-encased Bird’s Nest stadium that hosted the inaugural event of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Athletes Zhao Jiawen and Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a member of the country’s Uyghur Muslim minority, delivered the final Olympic flame. The choice of Yilamujiang was steeped in symbolism: Critics say the Beijing government has abused and oppressed Uyghurs on a massive scale.

With the flame lit, Beijing became the first city to host both winter and summer Games.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) – Locked out players rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations, a move that pretty much eliminated any chance for an on-time start to spring training and increased the work stoppage’s threat to opening day.

One day after MLB asked for help from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday ruled out a third party trying to assist the fractured sport’s warring factions.

Owners locked out players on Dec. 2, immediately following the expiration of a five-year collective bargaining agreement. There have been just three negotiating sessions on core economics since, on Jan. 24-25 and this past Tuesday, and the sides are still far apart.

NBA

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025.

The trade, coming just less than a week before the NBA’s trade deadline, moved the Trail Blazers under the luxury-tax threshold.

Both teams are in danger of having to go through the play-in tournament to get to the playoffs.

NHL

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The NHL is ready to go worldwide again after two years of coronavirus restrictions and a missed Olympics.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday that the NHL Global Series will return next season with preseason games in Germany and Switzerland, followed by regular-season games in Finland and the Czech Republic.

The league also is engaged in discussions with the players on reviving the World Cup of Hockey for a possible 2024 return, the commissioner said before the All-Star weekend’s skills competition at T-Mobile Arena.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman won the Hardest Shot competition and St. Louis’ Jordan Kyrou was the Fastest Skater during an NHL All-Star skills competition with a distinct Vegas flavor Friday night.

Carolina’s Sebastian Aho won the Accuracy Shooting contest at T-Mobile Arena on a night when the biggest impressions were left by the Sin City settings and showmanship.

Columbus’ Zach Werenski won the Fountain Face-Off, in which the All-Stars stood on a floating platform in the middle of the Bellagio casino’s famous fountains up the Strip and shot light-up pucks at a series of targets all around them.

Several more All-Stars then played a game called 21 in `22, in which they shot at a 35-foot outdoor wall of oversized playing cards in a version of blackjack. Dallas’ Joe Pavelski won that competition by getting closest to 21.

WNBA

PHOENIX (AP) – The Phoenix Mercury have signed WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles, their second big addition in as many days.

Phoenix announced Charles’ signing Friday, a day after adding Diamond DeShields in a three-team trade with Chicago and New York.

Charles joins a roster that includes Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals last season.

SOCCER

ZURICH (AP) – The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld an appeal filed by former Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou after FIFA banned Hayatou for alleged wrongdoing in a commercial deal for African soccer.

Hayatou, who was Confederation of African Football president for 29 years until 2017 and was also FIFA’s former interim president, was banned for one year last August for a breach of ”duty of loyalty” rules, FIFA said in announcing the ruling of its ethics committee.

He was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($33,000).

Hayatou launched an appeal soon after.

