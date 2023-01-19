EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Mark Freeman had 15 points in Morehead State’s 67-58 victory against SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.

Freeman shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Eagles (11-9, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jake Wolfe scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 1 for 3 from the line.

The Cougars (14-6, 5-2) were led in scoring by Ray’Sean Taylor, who finished with 24 points, four assists and four steals. Deejuan Pruitt added 11 points and nine rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville.

Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State visits Lindenwood while SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Indiana.

