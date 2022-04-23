SEATTLE (AP)Ty France had five hits, including a three-run homer, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 13-7 on Saturday night.

Royals reliever Jake Brentz (0-3) walked four straight batters to open the eighth inning. His bases-loaded free pass to Julio Rodriguez allowed Donovan Walton to score the go-ahead run. Jesse Winker then drove in two runs with a double to make it 10-7 before France homered to center field.

”Those were great at-bats throughout to put us in that situation,” Mariners acting manager Kristopher Negron said. ”Everybody was just kind of stringing them all together. Hits are contagious, but pitches and dominating zones are contagious, too.”

France, who had five RBIs, became the first Mariners player with five or more hits in a game since Dee-Strange Gordon on May 1, 2018.

”I’m just getting on time,” France said. ”When I’m on time, I’m able to react to pitches, lay off bad pitches and put good swings on pitches. That’s basically what it comes down to for me. When things are going well, it just means my timing’s right and I’m able to get that good swing off.”

Seattle had seven extra-base hits, including a two-run homer by J.P. Crawford in the first.

Diego Castillo (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the win.

The Royals entered the seventh trailing 6-4. Carlos Santana tied it with a two-run homer to right field before Edward Olivares gave Kansas City the lead with an RBI double.

”They really fought to get us back and give us a lead,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. ”To give that up usually takes a little more out of you.”

France drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the inning.

”When (France) gets in the box,” Negron said, ”he’s ready to do some damage from the first pitch.”

Abraham Toro’s ground-rule double in the third drove in Eugenio Suarez and put the Mariners up 5-1. Toro was the last batter to face Royals starter Kris Bubic, who gave up seven hits and five runs in two innings.

Kansas City scored three times in the fifth.

With the bases loaded and one out, Hunter Dozier singled to score Andrew Benintendi. A throwing error by Crawford at shortstop allowed Salvador Perez to score. Bobby Witt Jr. then drove in Santana with a single.

”I don’t think there was any panic,” France said. ”We know the lineup we have and how deep we are.”

A double by Suarez scored France in the sixth to give the Mariners a two-run lead heading into the seventh.

Seattle starter Matt Brash pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and three runs.

”We never stop fighting,” Rodriguez said. ”That’s who we are. I love this team because of that. We never stop fighting. We just kept on going. We never had a second thought that we might lose this game. We were going for the win.”

MINOR TRADE

The Mariners acquired outfielder Stuart Fairchild from Arizona for cash. Fairchild will report to Triple-A Tacoma. Infielder Kevin Padlo was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Perez was hit in the hand by Yohan Ramirez’s fastball in the seventh inning. He initially remained in the game, but later exited. Matheny said X-rays were negative. … OF Michael A. Taylor got the night off. He’s expected to return to the lineup for Sunday’s series finale.

Mariners: None of the players or coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 have rejoined the team yet.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 7.27 ERA) makes his third start of the season Sunday nd first against the Mariners.

Mariners: LHP Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.19), last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner, makes his fourth start of the season and first against the Royals.

