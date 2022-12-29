GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Marcus Foster had 23 points in Furman’s 85-62 victory over VMI on Thursday night.

Foster also had eight rebounds for the Paladins (10-4). JP Pegues scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Tyrese Hughey shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Devin Butler led the Keydets (5-9) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Tyler Houser added 13 points for VMI. In addition, Asher Woods had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Furman visits Western Carolina while VMI hosts East Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.