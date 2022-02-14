Foster scores 22 to lead Howard past UMES 77-71

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Kyle Foster had 22 points as Howard topped Maryland Eastern Shore 77-71 on Monday night.

Randall Brumant had 16 points for Howard (13-10, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Steve Settle III added 16 points. Elijah Hawkins had 10 points and eight assists.

Kevon Voyles had 14 points for the Hawks (8-12, 3-6). Mike Mensah and Donchevell Nugent added 11 points each.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Howard defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 72-64 on Feb. 5.

