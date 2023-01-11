MACON, Ga. (AP)Marcus Foster scored 25 points as Furman beat Mercer 84-66 on Wednesday night.

Foster had seven rebounds for the Paladins (13-5, 4-1 Southern Conference). Mike Bothwell scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Jalen Slawson recorded 15 points and was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Shannon Grant led the way for the Bears (7-11, 0-5) with 16 points and six rebounds. Jah Quinones added 12 points and eight rebounds for Mercer. In addition, Kamar Robertson had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.