FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Damien Forrest scored 20 points as North Alabama beat Alabama State 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Forrest had 11 rebounds for the Lions (6-4). Dallas Howell added 11 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 7 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Will Soucie went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Isaiah Range led the way for the Hornets (1-8) with 27 points. Antonio Madlock added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Alabama State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.