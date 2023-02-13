LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Jack Forrest scored 25 points to propel Bucknell to a 73-51 victory over American University on Monday night.

Forrest added six rebounds for the Bison (11-17, 4-11 Patriot League). Andre Screen shot 7 of 9 from the floor and scored 15. Xander Rice made two 3-pointers and scored 14.

Matt Rogers led the way for the Eagles (15-11, 7-8) with 20 points. Johnny O’Neil added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Bucknell took the lead with 13:19 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 33-23 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Bucknell visits Boston University, while American University hosts Lehigh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.