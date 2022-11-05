LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Tim DeMorat threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns, to four different receivers, and Fordham routed Bucknell 59-17 on Saturday.

DeMorat increased his school and Patriot League records, reaching 43 passing touchdowns this season. The old record was 35 by Fordham’s Mike Nebrich in 2013.

Fordham (7-2, 3-1) scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to build a 24-3 lead at halftime. The Rams also scored the final 28 points of the game for a 42-point victory.

Fotis Kokosioulis had team-highs of 12 receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns for Fordham. DeMorat’s longest TD went for 37 yards to MJ Wright and Kokosioulis added a 31-yarder to begin the fourth-quarter run.

Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen recorded 12 tackles, six solo, to become the program’s career leader with 235 solo tackles and 48.0 tackles for loss. Freshman Alex Kemper picked off a pair of passes, including one he returned 24 yards for a score.

Nick Semptimphelter was 12 of 25 for 154 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Bucknell (1-8, 1-4), which lost its 10th straight in the series. Rushawn Baker rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2