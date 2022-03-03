BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Ahamadou Fofana had a career-high 21 points as Canisius got past Marist 78-67 on Thursday night.

Akrum Ahemed had 13 points for Canisius (10-20, 6-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Maslennikov added 13 points and three blocks. Malek Green had 12 points.

Jordan Henderson scored four points despite heading into the contest as the Golden Griffins’ second leading scorer at 11 points per game. He made 20% from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Jao Ituka had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (14-14, 9-10), whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Samkelo Cele added 13 points. Ricardo Wright had 11 points.

The Golden Griffins, who lost 71-70 against Marist on Feb. 12, evened the season series with the Red Foxes.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com