TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Florida State’s starters could smile and enjoy a sixth win by 25 or more points this season.

Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and Florida State ran for 251 yards, routing Louisiana 49-17 on Saturday.

”It didn’t hit me really until today because I only had one more drive after halftime,” redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Robert Scott said. ”I haven’t done this since I’ve been here.”

Florida State (8-3) scored a season high in points, surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight time and picked up its fourth straight double-digit victory. The Seminoles last won eight or more games in 2016.

The defense has been stingy over the last four games and on Saturday didn’t allow a touchdown through three quarters. They extended their streak to 32 straight drives without a touchdown before Louisiana (5-6) managed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns against Florida State’s backups.

”Defense was playing a lot of confidence,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. ”Those guys are flying around. It was great today to be able to play so many different young men that have been investing out there on the practice field, that were preparing for their moment.”

Florida State had 251 rushing yards, averaging 5.6 per carry. Trey Benson led the way with 80 rushing yards, giving him 854 on the season.

Ward missed three games due to injury and had five carries for 13 yards in the win at Syracuse last week. But on Saturday he had a career-long 36-yard touchdown run to get Florida State on the board.

”These past four weeks have been hard mentally and just wanting to be out there,” Ward said. ”It was definitely a good feeling getting back to the end zone, teammates celebrating with me.”

Louisiana struggled to move the ball against Florida State’s first-team defense, generating just 121 yards in the first half. Quarterback Chandler Fields completed 19 of 36 passes for 159 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Michael Jefferson in the fourth quarter.

Even with Louisiana’s fourth-quarter touchdowns, Florida State secured a fourth straight win by 25 or more points – the longest active streak in the nation.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Travis now has 22 rushing touchdowns, which puts him in a tie for 11th on Florida State’s all-time list with running back Karlos Williams (and one away from Greg Jones, in 10th with 23).

INJURY UPDATE

Louisiana QB Ben Woolridge (leg) is out for the season, the school announced before the game. Woolridge had completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,661 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State has a chance to move up in the AP poll on Sunday and the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday after a fourth consecutive rout.

TAKEAWAYS

Louisiana: The Ragin’ Cajuns had five punts, two turnovers on downs and a fumble on their first eight drives. Louisiana earned a $1.4 million payday for the game in Tallahassee.

Florida State: The Seminoles racked up 200 or more rushing yards for a sixth straight game and have won their last four games by a combined 173-39.

UP NEXT

Louisiana: At Texas State.

Florida State: Plays host to Florida in the regular-season finale.

