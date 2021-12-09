Florida signs veteran secondary coach Raymond away from LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Veteran defensive backs coach Corey Raymond is leaving LSU for Florida, a big-time coup for new coach Billy Napier.

Napier officially announced Raymond as the team’s cornerbacks coach and assistant head coach for the defense Thursday.

A three-year starter at LSU (1989-91) who went on to play six years in the NFL for the New York Giants and Chicago, Raymond spent the last 10 seasons at LSU. He also served as the program’s recruiting coordinator the past two years.

Raymond’s secondary at LSU produced seven All-Americans: Eric Reid (2012), Jalen Mills (2015), Jamal Adams (2016), Tre’Davious White (2016), Greedy Williams (2018), Grant Delpit (2018-19) and Derek Stingley Jr. (2019-20).

Raymond previously spent time at Nebraska (2011) and Utah State (2009-10). His also served a prior stint at LSU (2006-08).

Napier negotiated a $12.5 million salary pool to hire 10 full-time assistants and dozens of support personnel. He is expected to part ways with most or all of former Florida coach Dan Mullen’s staff, which is preparing the team to play UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Dec. 23.

Raymond joins a staff that already includes co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney, director of strength and conditioning Mark Hocke, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25