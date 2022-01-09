Florida defeats No. 25 Texas A&M women in double overtime

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Zipporah Broughton scored a career-high 28 points, Kiki Smith added 27 and they combined for 11 of Florida’s 13 points in the second overtime to lead the Gators over No. 25 Texas A&M 97-89 on Sunday.

Jordyn Merritt added 17 points with a career-high five 3-pointers for the Gators (11-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), who overcame a 19-point third-quarter deficit.

Qadashah Hoppie scored 25 points, Kayla Wells 23, Maliyah Johnson 13 and Aaliyah Patty added 10 plus 16 rebounds for the Aggies (10-5, 0-3), who have lost three straight and fell to the Gators for the first time in the teams’ last seven meetings.

Broughton and Smith each had buckets to open the second overtime and Florida led the rest of the way with seven free throws in the final minute securing the win.

Two free throws by Hoppie with two seconds left in the first overtime tied it at 84-all

Florida had the ball under its basket with 17.5 seconds left in regulation but Hoppie stole the inbounds pass, though she missed a fast-break layup and the Aggies missed two more shots.

Florida didn’t make a 3-pointer in a loss Ole Miss on Thursday, ending 131-game streak, but sank a season-high 13 of 30 on Sunday.

Florida announced Friday that its leading scorer and rebounder through the Gators’ first 14 games, Lavender Briggs, would miss remainder of season due to a stress reaction in her lower leg.

Florida is host to Auburn and the Aggies are at South Carolina on Thursday.

