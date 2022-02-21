Flames top Jets to extend winning streak to 10 games

CALGARY, Alberta (AP)Elias Lindholm’s go-ahead goal with 47 seconds remaining extended his goal streak to eight games and the Calgary Flames tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory, winning 3-1 over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a perfect seven-game homestand.

The 10-game winning streak ties a franchise record. It was done on two occasions, the previous time was in 2016-17 with the streak beginning five years ago to this day. The other time was in 1978-79 when the franchise was still in Atlanta.

Dominic Toninato scored for Winnipeg. The Jets were opening up a four-game road trip that continues in Dallas on Wednesday.

Jacob Markstrom got the start for Calgary, making 22 stops.

Connor Hellebuyck had 28 saves for Winnipeg.

HURRICANES 4, FLYERS 3, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina defeated Philadelphia.

Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight.

Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in a row and 18th in the past 20.

The game appeared headed for a shootout at the expiration of the five-minute 3-on-3 session before Trocheck’s pass on a 2-on-1 was corralled out of the air by Pesce, who shot high over Martin Jones for his fourth of the season.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen made 38 stops, including a stellar save late in overtime on Cam Atkinson.

Trocheck netted his 14th of the season with 12:45 left in regulation on a backhand from close range to put the Hurricanes on top 3-2. The Flyers tied it at 3 with 4:53 left in the third when Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off Lindblom’s skate and past Andersen.

BRUINS 5, AVALANCHE 1

BOSTON (AP) – David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist and Boston rolled past Western Conference-leading Colorado.

Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists.

It was a makeup for their Dec. 23 matchup that was postponed because of a league-wide outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Pastrnak, who broke out of a four-game scoring slump with a game-winning overtime goal to lift Boston past Ottawa on Saturday, now has a team-leading 27 goals on the season.

Nathan MacKinnon had the lone goal for Colorado, which had its two-game win streak snapped. Darcy Kuemper finished with 40 saves.

CANADIENS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

MONTREAL (AP) – Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield had three-point games and Montreal beat Toronto for its third straight victory.

Anderson had two goals and an assist, and Caufield a goal and two assists for the Canadiens. Rem Pitlick also scored and Brendan Gallagher had two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 35 saves.

Ilya Mikheyev and Pierre Engvall scored for Toronto. Petr Mrazek allowed five goals on 25 shots.

CANUCKS 5, KRAKEN 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Tyler Motte had a goal and an assist, and Vancouver sent Seattle to its fourth straight loss.

Travis Hamonic, Vasily Podkolzin, Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canucks. Juho Lahmmikko, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each had two assists.

Jared McCann, who was playing in his 400th NHL game, and Mark Giordano scored for the Kraken.

Thatcher Demko stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Canucks. Kraken goalie Chris Driedger made a season-high 41 saves. Vancouver’s 46 shots was also a season high.

