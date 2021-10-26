Flames make it four in a row with 5-3 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Andrew Mangiapane had two of Calgary’s four goals in the first period, and the Flames extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames. Calgary backup goalie Dan Vladar made 27 saves.

Pavel Zacha had two goals and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.

Nico Daws allowed three goals on seven shots in his second career start before being lifted in favor of Scott Wedgewood, who finished with 20 saves.

The Flames have won all four games on their current road trip, which concludes with a matchup at Pittsburgh on Thursday.

LIGHTNING 5, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh scored 10 seconds apart in the second period and Tampa Bay picked up its first regulation victory of the season by beating Pittsburgh.

Brayden Point’s backhand 31 seconds into the second gave the Lightning their first lead in regulation this season as Tampa Bay bounced back from a lopsided loss in Buffalo on Monday.

Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn added third-period goals for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots for the Lightning, who won in Pittsburgh for just the fourth time in their last 17 visits.

Tuesday was the Penguins’ first regulation loss of the season. Jason Zucker scored in the third period to spoil Vasilevskiy’s bid for a shutout. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh spoiled the Lightning’s celebratory vibe two weeks ago, beating them 6-2 in the season-opener after Tampa Bay raised its 2021 Stanley Cup banner to the rafters. But the Lightning restored a bit of order Tuesday to their shaky start to the 2021-22 season, playing with an edge it has lacked early on.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, AVALANCHE 1

Reilly Smith scored a short-handed goal, Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots and injury-plagued Las Vegas snapped a four-game slide with win over Colorado.

It was Smith’s seventh short-handed goal for Vegas.

Chandler Stephenson also scored and Keegan Kolesar added an empty-netter with 29.9 seconds left to seal the win in the matchup between two of the top teams in the West who haven’t exactly been playing at their best.

Vegas has a valid reason – injuries to big names. But the Avalanche just hasn’t been able to hit its stride so far this season. They dropped to 1-2 at Ball Arena after finishing 22-4-2 in friendly confines a season ago, which was tied for the most wins.

Cale Makar had the only goal for Colorado. Darcy Kuemper settled in after a rough start to make 26 saves.