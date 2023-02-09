DETROIT (AP)Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit.

The team said Thursday that Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner at about 6 p.m. when he was hit.

”He was going through a crosswalk,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Thursday. ”The good news – and the most important thing – is that Ras is doing well.”

The 26-year-old was released from hospital later Wednesday night after undergoing a ”battery of tests,” the Flames said in Twitter post.

Calgary was in Detroit for a game Thursday against the Red Wings.

The team says Andersson will remain with the team on its road trip, but is listed as day-to-day.

Andersson is in his seventh full season with the Flames and leads Calgary defensemen with 34 points in 51 games.

