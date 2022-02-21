Flagler, Akinjo lead No. 10 Baylor past Oklahoma State in OT

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Adam Flagler scored a career-high 29 points, and James Akinjo’s pull-up jumper with 14 seconds remaining in overtime provided the winning points as No. 10 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 66-64 on Monday night.

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it.

Matthew Mayer added 12 points for Baylor (23-5, 11-4 Big 12).

Bryce Thompson scored 15 and Moussa Cisse had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Cowboys (13-14, 6-9).

Oklahoma State beat Baylor 61-54 on Jan. 15 when the Bears were ranked No. 1.

NO. 12 UCLA 66, ARIZONA STATE 52

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jaylen Clark had 16 points and nine rebounds in his third straight start and UCLA avoided a second-half collapse to beat Arizona State for its third consecutive win.

The Bruins (20-5, 12-4 Pac-12) led by 17 in the first half before the Sun Devils began their comeback bid. Arizona State (10-16, 6-10) closed to 46-45 on a basket by Marreon Jackson that capped a 24-12 surge to open the second half.

David Singleton’s 3-pointer beat the shot clock, sparking a 14-2 run that kept UCLA ahead for good.

DJ Horne, Jay Heath and Jackson scored nine points each for the Sun Devils, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Jules Bernard also had 16 points for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Johnny Juzang returned to score 10 after missing Saturday’s game against Washington with a hip injury when he fell off a scooter.

NO. 22 OHIO STATE 80, INDIANA 69, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Malaki Branham scored 27 points and Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana in overtime.

Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left.

The Hoosiers jumped ahead by two early in overtime, but Jamari Wheeler hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left as Ohio State took the lead for good.

Branham, a freshman guard born in Columbus, finished 9 of 13 from the field and topped his season average by 16 points. Liddell had 16 points.

Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 16 points, going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson added 13 apiece.

