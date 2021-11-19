FIU narrowly tops Green Bay 63-60

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Tevin Brewer scored 16 points and Florida International beat Green Bay 63-60 on Friday night.

Kamari McGee hit a pair of foul shots with four seconds remaining to help the Phoenix pull within 1, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Donovan Ivory had 27 points for the Phoenix (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. Emmanuel Ansong added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lucas Stieber had nine assists.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com