The Chicago Fire are unbeaten through two weeks of the season but still without a win and seeking improvement in attack following consecutive goalless draws.

The Fire go to DC United on Saturday still searching for their first goal of the season despite bolstering their attack with the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri.

Chicago have just about had the better of the stalemates against Inter Miami and Orlando City but now need to turn their possession into end result.

Head coach Ezra Hendrickson is at least well aware of those issues, as he explained to the media this week.

“We’ve spent the past couple days focusing on the attacking part of things,” Hendrickson said. “Focusing on what we do when we’re in the front half, because it’s not like we’re not getting into the front half.

“I think that what we’ve seen from the film from the past two games is, for instance, in Miami: we got in the front half, created opportunities but just didn’t put them away.

“Against Orlando we created a couple opportunities but not as many as we did in Miami. So we have to make sure we maintain that in the sense of we’re creating chances, but now we’re putting them away also.”

Getting up and running against DC is no straightforward task, however.

Indeed, United have also kept two clean sheets in their first two matches but have scored four at the other end, trailing Eastern Conference leaders the New York Red Bulls only on goal difference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DC United – Michael Estrada

DC have very healthy competition in attack. Estrada and Ola Kamara each have two goals so far, although the former has started both matches in favor of the latter. With Kamara netting twice from the bench, including a stoppage-time winner last time out, the pressure is on Estrada to deliver again.

Chicago Fire – Xherdan Shaqiri

The Fire’s slow start in attack has come despite Shaqiri playing every minute so far, leading Hendrickson to instruct his team to do a better job finding the club-record signing. “I think we just need to make sure that when he makes his runs or finds the open space, that the guy on the ball has got his head up and is able to find him,” the coach said, “because he’s a big part of what we do getting into the attack.”

KEY OPTA FACTS

– DC United have won seven of their past nine home matches against the Fire (D1 L1) dating back to October 2014. United had won just seven of their previous 22 home matches against the Fire in MLS (D6 L9, including playoffs) dating back to May 2002.

– DC have opened a season with two straight shutout wins for the first time in club history. They have won their opening three matches of a season three times but have not done so since 1999.

– The Fire have opened the 2022 season with consecutive scoreless draws, the sixth time in MLS history a team did not score or concede in their first two matches of a season. There has only been one streak of three straight scoreless draws by a team in MLS history: Colorado in March 2015.

– Kamara’s 98th-minute penalty winner against FC Cincinnati marked the third consecutive match in which DC have scored a goal from the penalty spot dating back to the last match of last season. No team have scored from the penalty spot in four straight matches in MLS history.

– Kacper Przybylko has scored six goals against DC in MLS play, scoring twice in each of his three seasons with the Union. No player has scored more goals against DC since the start of the 2019 season.