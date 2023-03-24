Ezra Hendrickson has urged his Chicago Fire players to “trust the process” as they seek their first win of the campaign this weekend at the fourth attempt against Inter Miami.

The Fire conceded twice late on to draw 3-3 with Cincinnati last week, leaving them with the worst record in the East, albeit having played a game less than every other side.

Chicago have also drawn against New England Revolution and New York City FC, while their only loss came late on against Philadelphia Union after being reduced to 10 men.

But given the caliber of opposition Chicago have faced so far, Hendrickson is confident results will soon turn in his side’s favor.

“Look at the three teams we’ve played. Everyone thought we’d lose all three badly,” he said. “Bar being a man down for 45 minutes against Philly, we’d be undefeated.

“There are a lot of positives to take. I wanted to show the guys that in all three games, against top-five opponents come playoff time, they have showed themselves well in all three.

“We have to trust the process and shut out the noise from the outside. What we’re building is heading in the right direction.”

Chicago travel to an Inter side looking to respond to back-to-back defeats to NYCFC and Toronto FC, having made a positive start to their campaign with a couple of victories.

Inter have slipped to seventh in the East ahead of welcoming Chicago to DRV PNK Stadium, and head coach Phil Neville hopes that lessons have been learned.

“This is the next stage of our development,” he said. “We need to learn very fast, particularly in the MLS where away games are brutally tough. You can’t make individual errors.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Corentin Jean

Neville’s side failed to score in their defeats to NYCFC and Toronto and are in desperate need of returning to scoring ways this weekend. Jean created as many chances (three) as each of his team-mates combined in the most recent of those losses, but nobody was able to put them away.

Chicago Fire – Chris Mueller

Mueller scored four goals in his first season with the Fire and got off the mark with his maiden strike of the 2023 campaign in the six-goal draw with Cincinnati. That was the fastest goal after the second-half restart in MLS in almost four years, coming just 15 seconds after half-time.

MATCH PREDICTION – INTER WIN

Inter may have lost back-to-back games, but their two wins this season both came on home soil. Indeed, Neville’s side have won six of their past seven at DRV PNK Stadium.

Chicago are winless through their opening three games of a season for the eighth time in the past 11 seasons, though they have lost just one of their past five games.

The home team has not tasted defeat in any of the four meetings between these sides, and Inter will consider it a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Inter Miami – 44.2 percent

Chicago Fire – 27.4 percent

Draw – 28.4 percent