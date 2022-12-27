MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP)Oliver Kapanen and Joakim Kemell each had a goal and an assist as Finland beat Slovakia 5-2 on Tuesday at the world junior hockey championship.

Jani Nyman also scored during Finland’s three-goal second period. Sami Paivarinta and Brad Lambert had the other goals for the Finns.

Jani Lampinen made 22 saves for Finland (1-0-1), a day after it lost 3-2 in overtime to underdog Switzerland.

Peter Repcik scored in the first and third periods in Slovakia’s first game of the tournament. Maxim Strbak assisted on both goals.

Patrik Andrisik started in net for Slovakia, stopping 11 of 15 shots in 33:56 of work. Matej Marinov turned aside 7 of 8 shots in relief.

SWEDEN 1, GERMANY 0

Carl Lindbom stopped all 28 shots he faced as Sweden blanked Germany to stretch its shutout streak to two games in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Adam Engstrom scored the only goal of the game in the dying seconds of the first period as Sweden (2-0-0) strengthened its hold on first in Group A.

Nikita Quapp turned aside 43 shots in net for Germany (0-1-0).

SWITZERLAND 3, LATVIA 2, SO

Switzerland scored the tying goal with under two minutes left in regulation, then outscored Latvia in the shootout in Moncton.

Robin Louis and Rodwin Dionicio scored for Switzerland, while Darels Dukurs and Dans Locmelis had goals for Latvia, which was outshot 29-18.

Switzerland (2-0-0) opened with a 3-2 overtime victory over Finland. Latvia (0-1-1) lost 5-2 to the United States in Monday’s opener.

CZECH REPUBLIC 9, AUSTRIA 0

Jiri Kulich scored three goals as the Czech Republic cruised past Austria 9-0 in Halifax.

Gabriel Szturc had a pair of goals, and Jakub Brabenec, Petr Hauser, Ales Cech and David Spacek each scored. Stanislav Svozil had three assists.

The Czechs led 3-0 after the first period and took a 7-0 lead into the third. The Czech Republic (2-0-0) knocked off Canada 5-2 on Monday. Austria (0-2-0) lost 11-0 to Sweden on Monday.

Goalie Tomas Suchanek recorded the shutout and had two assists.

