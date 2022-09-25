CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)THE SCORE: United States 17 1/2, International 12 1/2

THE STREAK: The Americans won the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time and are 8-0 in home matches.

THE STAR: Jordan Spieth became the sixth player to go 5-0 in his Presidents Cup matches.

THE ROOKIE: Max Homa made his Presidents Cup debut by going 4-0 and winning his singles match over Tom Kim by rallying from 3 down after 11 holes.

INTERNATIONAL STARS: Sebastian Munoz was unbeaten in his three matches and beat world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Si Woo Kim was the top points-earner by going 3-1, taking down Justin Thomas in singles.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Twelve holes were won between Thomas and Kim in the lead match. It came down to a pair of 10-foot birdie putts on the 18th. Kim made his.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Scheffler chipped in from off the green to halve the 11th hole with eagles against Munoz.

NOTEWORTHY: Sam Burns is the third American to play all five matches without winning. He still contributed a point with two halves (0-3-2). The others were David Duval (1998) and Phil Mickelson (2003).

QUOTEWORTHY: ”There were multiple goals that we had. I would say we checked off all of them except leaving here with a trophy.” – International captain Trevor Immelman.

NEXT TIME: Royal Montreal in 2024.

