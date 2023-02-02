PARIS (AP)Formula One took a step closer to expanding the grid when governing body the FIA launched its application process for prospective new teams on Thursday.

That could favor Andretti Global, for which Michael Andretti is partnering with General Motors’ Cadillac brand. The American alliance has been lobbying the FIA to join F1 but face opposition from current teams worried that an 11th team would dilute their income.

The FIA said on Thursday there was a ”high level of interest from a number of potential candidates” but didn’t name any. Prospective candidates will be asked about their environmental credentials and how they would make a ”positive societal impact” by joining F1.

”The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One world championship is at unprecedented levels,” FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement.

”The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the championship.”

The FIA didn’t say when applications would close, when it might decide on new teams or when they could start racing, though Ben Sulayem referred to the new engine rules coming in 2026 as a factor attracting interest from potential new teams.

