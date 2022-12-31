Zach Anderson’s 18 points helped FGCU defeat Jacksonville 72-65 on Saturday in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both teams.

Anderson had 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (11-3). Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points, going 4 of 10 (4 for 8 from distance). Dakota Rivers was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Dolphins (7-5) were led in scoring by Gyasi Powell, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jordan Davis added 16 points for Jacksonville. In addition, Kevion Nolan had 12 points and six assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. FGCU visits Central Arkansas while Jacksonville hosts Jacksonville State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.