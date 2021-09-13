Fever looking for rebound performance vs. Dream

There’s quite a race going on for the final WNBA playoff spot.

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream aren’t part of it.

But when the teams meet Tuesday night in College Park, Georgia, for the final time this year, there will be motivation for them. There are chances to stop a losing streak for both teams and the winner just might avoid finishing with the league’s worst record.

Both teams are coming off competitive road losses over the weekend. Atlanta (7-22) dropped an 82-74 decision to Washington on Friday night, and Indiana (6-23) fell 90-80 on Sunday night at Minnesota.

Dream interim coach Darius Taylor said the game came down to who made shots.

“They made nine threes and they got those second-chance points,” he said. “We both got the same number of (offensive) boards, but they scored 16 points and we scored six. We got great looks.

“They made runs and we made runs. They’re a hard team to guard because they take so many threes and they space you out. I liked our players’ effort. They kept fighting and they never gave up.”

Atlanta got 23 points from its All-Star, Courtney Williams, who made 11-of-18 shots. But the Dream simply didn’t make a high enough percentage of its attempts, sinking just 32-of-78 for 41 percent.

Williams continues to lead Atlanta in all three major statistical categories, averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Fever actually led streaking Minnesota by two points going into the fourth quarter and still led by a point with five minutes remaining before a 15-4 run down the stretch doomed them.

All five Indiana starters scored in double figures, led by Kelsey Mitchell’s game-high 25 points. Teaira McCowan added 17 plus eight rebounds, but the Fever were outscored 21-4 at the foul line.

This is the rubber match of the teams’ season series. Each won on the road, with Indiana notching a 79-68 victory on July 11.

–Field Level Media