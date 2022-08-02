A losing streak will be snapped in College Park, Ga. on Wednesday night.

The Indiana Fever will look to end their 14-game slide, while the host Atlanta Dream will try to end their four-game skid.

With only five WNBA teams above the .500 mark, the Dream (12-18) remain in the playoff picture. They need to finish strong, and a matchup against the downtrodden Fever (5-27) should aid their cause.

“We can’t let these last couple of games deter us from our goals and who we are and what we’ve been as a team,” Dream coach Tanisha Wright said. “We’ve been a pretty good team all year. We’ve had some unfortunate injuries … but we’ve got to stay positive and continue to work.”

Atlanta’s most recent loss was a function of an error-prone offense. The Dream committed 19 turnovers at home on Saturday as Dallas defeated them 81-68.

“It’s going to be hard to win games in this league if you turn the ball over 19 times,” Wright said.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta in scoring with 22 points. She has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of the past five games.

The Fever’s most recent victory came on June 19, when they beat Chicago by two points.

Indiana has lost by double digits in 11 of the 14 games during the streak, including back-to-back home defeats against Las Vegas over the weekend.

Las Vegas won the front end 93-72 on Friday and the rematch 94-69 on Sunday.

Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever’s leading scorer this season at an average of 18.4 points a game, missed Sunday’s game and will sit out the remainder of the season due to a plantar fascia tear in her left foot.

Without her, Indiana shot 31 percent from the field on Sunday.

“It was just a matter of us not having Kelsey’s presence on the floor, just struggling,” Fever interim coach Carlos Knox said.

He’s still hopeful the team will collect at least one win in its remaining four games.

“I will never lose confidence in this group,” Knox said. “This group, they’re warriors, they’re fighters, they’re competitors.”

