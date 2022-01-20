Fernandes scores 24 to carry UMass past Saint Louis 91-85

AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Noah Fernandes had 24 points as UMass defeated Saint Louis 91-85 on Thursday night.

Javohn Garcia had 15 points for UMass (8-9, 1-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Greg Jones added 13 points. Trent Buttrick had 10 points.

Gibson Jimerson tied a season high with 23 points for the Billikens (11-6, 2-2). Fred Thatch Jr. matched a career best with 20 points. Francis Okoro had 16 points and seven rebounds.

