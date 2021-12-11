FCS quarterfinal-round playoff review

(Stats Perform) – There’s been a feeling of inevitability throughout the FCS college football season that the most successful programs in recent years would wind up squaring off deep in the playoffs.

It’s happening.

Consider how this weekend’s quarterfinal-round winners have advanced to the semifinals: North Dakota State, 10 times in the last 11 seasons; James Madison, five of the last six; and South Dakota State, four of the last five.

The last quarterfinal Saturday night matched Sam Houston, the reigning national champ, and Montana State, which reached the semis in its most recent season in 2019.

Here’s a review of the quarterfinals:

Saturday

No. 2 seed North Dakota State (12-1) 27, No. 7 seed ETSU (11-2) 3

How The Game Was Won – TaMerik Williams rushed for two first-half touchdowns and 91 yards, and the NDSU defense smothered ETSU’s run game. The Bison’s 10 all-time semifinal-round appearances are the third-most in FCS playoff history.

Game Ball – Take your pick with the Bison big men, the Cordell Volson-anchored offensive line or the Costner Ching-fueled defensive line.

Key Stat – The Bison’s No. 2-ranked rushing attack in the FCS posted a decisive 278-66 advantage in yards over ETSU’s No. 8 unit, which boasted two 1,000-yard rushers this season in Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors. The average yards per carry: NDSU 5.7 and ETSU 2.6

Up Next – NDSU has a 30-1 all-time record in FCS playoff games at the Fargodome, but the lone loss was against the Bison’s next opponent either Friday night or next Saturday, No. 3 seed James Madison (27-17 in the 2016 semifinals). Since then, the Bison have beaten the Dukes in the 2017 and ’19 national championship games.

South Dakota State (11-3) 35, No. 5 seed Villanova (10-3) 21

How The Game Was Won – Running back Isaiah Davis and wide receiver Jaxon Janke combined for all five South Dakota State touchdowns, and the Jackrabbits posted a second-half shutout while overcoming a 21-14 halftime deficit.

Game Ball – Davis continued his outstanding postseason with a career-high 25 carries for 174 yards and three TDs. His clutch play helped the Jackrabbits overcome the loss of running back Pierre Strong Jr., who entered as the FCS leader in rushing yards per game, to an early game head injury. Davis has rushed for 499 yards and six TDs in SDSU’s three playoff wins.

Key Stat – Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith played well in defeat, but wasn’t on the field enough. SDSU’s time of possession was 33 minutes, 51 seconds while it ran 64 plays to the Wildcats’ 52.

Up Next – SDSU, the first unseeded team to reach the national semifinals in a 24-team FCS playoff since 2016 national runner-up Youngstown State, will travel to either No. 1 seed Sam Houston (11-0) or No. 8 seed Montana State (10-2) next weekend..

Friday Night

No. 3 seed James Madison (12-1) 28, No. 6 seed Montana (10-3) 6

How The Game Was Won – James Madison’s physicality proved to be too much for Montana. The Dukes never trailed after Devin Ravenel’s 82-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown midway through the first quarter, and their defense tightened at the right times against a Grizzlies offense that lost starting quarterback Cam Humphrey and wide receiver Samuel Akem to injuries in the first half.

Game Ball – JMU’s Latrele Palmer surpassed his career high for rushing yards in the first half and went on to finish with 167 on 19 carries. It included a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, which pushed the Dukes’ lead to 14-3.

Key Stat – Montana’s offense reached JMU territory on more possessions (seven) than it had points (six on two field goals). Four JMU players had at least nine tackles, led by linebacker Kelvin Azanama with 13.

Up Next – James Madison will make its seventh all-time appearance in the FCS semifinals at No. 2 seed North Dakota State (12-1) next weekend. The Dukes trail 3-1 in the all-time series (all meetings in the playoffs).