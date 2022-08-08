(Stats Perform) – One of the reasons the North Dakota State Bison don’t get caught looking ahead is because of the expectations that surround their program.

They’re already immense internally – they’re even bigger outside the program.

“It can be our greatest enemy,” fourth-year coach Matt Entz said if his team didn’t keep its day-to-day focus.

This year’s expectations are through the Fargodome roof again: The reigning FCS national champion, and a winner of nine of the last 11 titles, was voted an overwhelming No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 on Monday. The Bison collected 52 of the 54 first-place votes in the national media poll.

“Looking forward to it. New year, new group, different personality of a football team, and that’s exciting,” Entz said.

North Dakota State returns 13 starters from a team that finished 14-1, including senior fullback Hunter Luepke, who was named the most outstanding player of the Bison’s 38-10 rout of Montana State in the national championship game.

Their only loss last season occurred within the Missouri Valley Football Conference to rival South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits (11-4), who have advanced to at least a national semifinal in four of the last five seasons, claimed the No. 2 preseason ranking.

The Big Sky Conference had the most ranked teams with six, led by No. 3 Montana (10-3) and No. 4 Montana State (12-3). Fifth-ranked Missouri State (8-4) helped the MVFC to five Top 25 selections, while CAA Football had the third-most with four, led by No. 6 Villanova (10-3).

Ten different conferences were represented in the rankings.

A national media panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

STATS PERFORM FCS PRESEASON TOP 25

1. North Dakota State (14-1, 7-1 Missouri Valley), 1,348 points (52 first-place votes)

Season Opener: Sept. 3 vs. Drake

2. South Dakota State (11-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley), 1,285 (2)

Season Opener: Sept. 3 at Iowa

3. Montana (10-3, 6-2 Big Sky), 1,218

Season Opener: Sept. 3 vs. Northwestern State

4. Montana State (12-3, 7-1 Big Sky), 1,203

Season Opener: Sept. 3 vs. McNeese

5. Missouri State (8-4, 6-2 Missouri Valley), 1066

Season Opener: Sept. 1 at Central Arkansas

6. Villanova (10-3, 7-1 CAA), 997

Season Opener: Sept. 2 vs. Lehigh

7. Sacramento State (9-3, 8-0 Big Sky), 991

Season Opener: Sept. 3 vs. Utah Tech

8. Kennesaw State (11-2, 6-0 Big South), 959

Season Opener: Sept. 1 at Samford

9. Southern Illinois (8-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley), 915

Season Opener: Sept. 3 at UIW

10. Stephen F. Austin (8-4, 4-2 ASUN-WAC), 813

Season Opener: Aug. 27 vs. Jacksonville State (in Montgomery, Alabama)

11. ETSU (11-2, 7-1 Southern), 750

Season Opener: Sept. 1 vs. Mars Hill

12. Chattanooga (6-5, 5-3 Southern), 562

Season Opener: Sept. 3 vs. Wofford

13. Eastern Washington (10-3, 6-2 Big Sky), 538

Season Opener: Sept. 3 vs. Tennessee State

14. UIW (10-3, 7-1 Southland), 533

Season Opener: Sept. 3 vs. Southern Illinois

15. Jackson State (11-2, 8-0 SWAC), 515

Season Opener: Sept. 4 vs. Florida A&M (in Miami Gardens, Florida)

16. Holy Cross (10-3, 6-0 Patriot), 503

Season Opener: Sept. 2 at Merrimack

17. Southeastern Louisiana (9-4, 6-2 Southland), 440

Season Opener: Sept. 3 at Louisiana

18. UT Martin (10-3, 5-1 Ohio Valley), 404

Season Opener: Sept. 1 vs. Western Illinois

19. Delaware (5-6, 3-5 CAA), 401

Season Opener: Sept. 3 at Navy

20. Weber State (6-5, 5-3 Big Sky), 391

Season Opener: Sept. 1 vs. Western Oregon

21. Northern Iowa (6-6, 4-4 Missouri Valley), 289

Season Opener: Sept. 3 at Air Force

22. Rhode Island (7-4, 4-4 CAA), 242

Season Opener: Sept. 1 at Stony Brook

23. Mercer (7-3, 6-2 Southern), 215

Season Opener: Aug. 27 vs. Morehead State

24. Richmond (6-5, 4-4 CAA), 166

Season Opener: Sept. 3 at Virginia

25. UC Davis (8-4, 5-3 Big Sky), 153

Season Opener: Sept. 3 at California

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): South Dakota (7-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley) 151, Eastern Kentucky (7-4, 4-2 ASUN-WAC) 129, Florida A&M (9-3, 7-1 SWAC) 78, William & Mary (6-5, 4-4 CAA) 66, Dartmouth (9-1, 6-1 Ivy) 59, Monmouth (7-4, 6-1 Big South) 23, Harvard (8-2, 5-2 Ivy) 19, Princeton (9-1, 6-1 Ivy) 18, Central Arkansas (5-6, 3-3 ASUN-WAC) 14, Furman (6-5, 4-4 Southern) 14, South Carolina State (7-5, 5-0 MEAC) 13, Sacred Heart (8-4, 6-1 Northeast) 12, Elon (6-5, 5-3 CAA) 8, North Carolina A&T (5-6, 3-4 Big South) 4

