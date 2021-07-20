FC Dallas-Rapids Preview

The Colorado Rapids plan to come flying out of the blocks at home to FC Dallas after a disappointing draw against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Rapids are enjoying a strong season in the Western Conference, occupying fourth place heading into the midweek round of matches.

But a 1-1 draw with the struggling San Jose Earthquakes represented a setback, meaning Colorado are keen to respond.

Midfielder Jack Price said: “We’ve got another home game.

“Thankfully it’s in about three or four days (after the Quakes game), so we can turn around quickly, which is always nice after a disappointing result.

“Even though it’s a point, it’s still disappointing at home. Like I said, we can put it right on Wednesday and we’re going to start fast against Dallas.

“We beat them a couple of weeks ago – it probably wasn’t our best performance, but we know what we’ve got to do to beat them.

“We know what we’ve got to do at home to beat anyone and (against the Quakes) just wasn’t good enough, but we’ll be ready because we’ll use our disappointment tonight to fuel us for Wednesday.”

Dallas are also hoping to bounce back after a 1-0 defeat to the Portland Timbers that left them rooted to the bottom of the West.

Head coach Luchi Gonzalez said: “We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves, we need to be ready for preparation.

“If we can show that performance (from the Portland game) at home or away with that commitment and energy, then I know it’s a matter of time until the points do bounce our way.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Cole Bassett

Bassett has been a streaky scorer in his MLS career. His first two goals this season came in back-to-back matches, while his five in 2020 came in the space of 10 games. Having netted again last time out against San Jose, he should be full of confidence.

FC Dallas – Franco Jara

Forward Jara has appeared in all 13 of Dallas’ games this season, but he was involved only as a substitute in five straight matches before returning to the XI against Portland. It was a goal in the prior defeat to the LA Galaxy that saw him restored to the side and Jara must now deliver again to keep his place.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Colorado are unbeaten in seven straight home matches against FC Dallas (W3 D4) including winning the past three. The Rapids have just one longer home winning streak over Dallas, winning four in a row, including playoffs, in 2002 and 2003.

– Colorado extended their home scoring streak to 31 consecutive games in the 1-1 draw with San Jose on Saturday, tied for the sixth-longest regular season streak in league history. The Rapids can tie the Miami Fusion’s 32-game streak for fifth-longest in league history with a goal against Dallas.

– FC Dallas have lost consecutive matches for the first time since dropping three straight in May 2019. Dallas have just one win in their past 10 games (D4 L5).

– The Rapids have conceded an MLS-low four second-half goals this season and are the only team who have not allowed a goal in the final 15 minutes of matches this season. The latest goal Colorado have conceded this season was a 71st-minute effort from Cecilio Dominguez for Austin in April.

– FC Dallas lost 1-0 at Portland on Saturday, the 10th time in the past 14 away matches that Dallas have failed to score (including playoffs). Only the Red Bulls in 2009 (three goals) scored fewer goals in a span of 14 away matches in MLS history.