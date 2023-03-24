Los Angeles FC head coach Steve Cherundolo says his players are feeling mentally and physically refreshed ahead of facing FC Dallas after a rare “normal week.”

LAFC had to balance MLS and Champions League duties in the opening two weeks of the season, but they have had a week’s rest since drawing 0-0 with Seattle Sounders.

The reigning MLS Cup holders will be without Denis Bouanga, Jose Cifuentes, Diego Palacios and Denil Maldonado against Dallas on Saturday due to international call-ups.

But while accepting the timing of the international break is far from ideal, Cherundolo is taking solace from the fact his available players have had a chance to recuperate.

“It’s been a normal week for us, a change in schedule after a busy couple of weeks,” he said. “Our players have had a good chance to recover physically and mentally.

“We’re missing players to due to international call-ups, which is a bit uncanny during a season to play a match during an international break.

“Other than that it’s been a productive week to prepare for Dallas, who’ve been very good this year. It’s an improved Dallas, a technically dangerous team that knows how to win.”

LAFC have won two and drawn one of their opening three league games, while Dallas have taken seven points from nine since an opening-game loss to Minnesota United.

The Hoops recovered from behind to beat Sporting KC 2-1 in their last match, with goalkeeper Maarten Paes saving a retaken penalty, having also kept out the initial attempt.

“I always say that soccer is about momentum,” Dallas head coach Nico Estevez said. “You could have a lead with the opponents not playing at their best.

“But scoring one goal can change the momentum of the game. This psychological part of the game is difficult to control.

“We have seen big teams winning and have ended up falling short at the end because the opponent has caught momentum with one goal that they scored.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles FC – Kwadwo Opoku

LAFC are having to adapt without some regular faces, but they can still call upon plenty of talented players, Opoku among them in attack. Opoku was on target in Los Angeles’ opening game but has failed to score in their four outings since then in all competitions, something he will be looking to put right here.

FC Dallas – Sebastien Ibeagha

Ibeagha is back at BMO Stadium for the first time since joining Dallas in the close season via free agency. The defender played 30 times for LAFC, helping them to hoist the MLS Cup last year, and will be presented with a Championship ring ahead of Saturday’s match.

MATCH PREDICTION – LAFC WIN

LAFC are unbeaten in four home games against Dallas, including victories in each of their past three encounters at BMO Stadium.

Cherundolo’s side were beaten by Costa Rican club Alajuelense in their most recent home game, but they have never lost back-to-back on their own turf.

Dallas are hardly the best travelers, meanwhile, having lost two and drawn two of their past four away games stretching back into last season.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

LAFC – 55.1 percent

Dallas – 19.7 percent

Draw – 25.2 percent